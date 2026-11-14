Saros stopped 40 of 42 shots in Friday's 3-2 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Saros also turned aside three of four shootout attempts to secure the win. The 31-year-old has tended the twine for four of the Predators' seven victories during their current winning streak, and he's allowed just four goals on 127 shots on net in those outings. Through 14 starts this season, Saros sports a 7-3-4 record, a 2.38 GAA and a .922 save percentage. Time will tell if this is just a team-wide heater or a genuine improvement from years of decline. The Predators' road trip continues in San Jose on Sunday.