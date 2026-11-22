Saros made 21 saves in a 4-3 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday.

He had to leave the ice briefly in the first period to get his skate blade repaired, but that didn't shake his focus. Saros was especially dialed in the third frame, stopping all 10 Pittsburgh shots to preserve the home win. He's been sharp lately, going 5-1-0 in his last six starts, and he sits 8-4-1 with a 2.50 GAA and .916 save percentage in 16 starts (17 appearances). It's great to see his ratios get back to into the sarosphere of his early career -- he's struggled with two .896 save percentage or worse campaigns (2024-25 and 2025-26).