Saros allowed one goal on 18 shots in relief of Justus Annunen in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Wild.

Saros didn't face as much traffic after entering for Annunen when the Wild went ahead 6-1. The 31-year-old Saros continues to deliver No. 1 caliber performances for a Predators team that has been better than expected as a whole. He's posted a 7-4-4 record with a 2.46 GAA and a .918 save percentage over 16 appearances (15 starts) so far. Nashville will have some time to regroup before hosting the Penguins on Saturday, a game Saros is likely to start.