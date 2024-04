Saros is on track to patrol the home crease versus Vancouver in Game 3 on Friday, Alex Daugherty of The Tennessean reports.

Saros has gone 1-1 while allowing four goals on 38 shots through the first two games of the series. Saros had some ups and downs this season, winning 35 games while logging sub-par peripheral stats with a 2.86 GAA and a .906 save percentage. He'll continue to operate as a workhorse in goal for Nashville throughout its playoff run.