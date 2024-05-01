Saros stopped 19 of 20 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Canucks in Game 5.

It was another low-event game, and Saros did his part this time to keep the Predators' season alive. He gave up just a Nikita Zadorov goal in the third period. Saros has allowed 11 goals on 91 shots through five playoff outings -- those aren't great numbers, but he's done enough to keep most of the games close so far. The 29-year-old is almost guaranteed to get the nod again in Friday's Game 6.