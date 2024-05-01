Share Video

Saros will protect the road goal versus the Canucks on Tuesday, Zach Gilchriest of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros has allowed 10 goals on 71 shots over four first-round games, but he's gone 1-3 in those contests. That leaves the Predators in a must-win scenario Tuesday, and they'll ride with Saros to try to keep their season going.

