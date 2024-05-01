Saros will protect the road goal versus the Canucks on Tuesday, Zach Gilchriest of the Predators' official site reports.
Saros has allowed 10 goals on 71 shots over four first-round games, but he's gone 1-3 in those contests. That leaves the Predators in a must-win scenario Tuesday, and they'll ride with Saros to try to keep their season going.
