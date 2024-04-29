Saros stopped 16 of 20 shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canucks in Game 4.

The Canucks again failed to direct much traffic at Saros, but he took a loss for the third time in four games in the first round. The 29-year-old couldn't maintain a 3-1 lead late in the third period as Brock Boeser scored twice in the final three minutes to force overtime, where Elias Lindholm completed Vancouver's comeback. Saros has allowed 10 goals on 70 shots through four games in this series, and he'll now be in must-win mode beginning with Tuesday's Game 5 in Vancouver.