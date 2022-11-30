Saros made 34 saves during Tuesday's 2-1 overtime victory over the visiting Ducks.

Saros, who was a 2022 Vezina Trophy finalist, appears to be playing his way back into last season's form. The 27-year-old netminder started slowly this season, going 2-5-1. Since Nov. 5, however, Saros is 6-1-1. A proven workhorse, Saros paced NHL goalies in minutes played last season (3,931). On Tuesday, Saros (8-6-2) started for the sixth time in seven outings, helping the Predators improve to 5-0-1 during their last six home games, all one-goal decisions.