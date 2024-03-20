Saros allowed two goals on 20 shots in Tuesday's win over the Sharks.

At the halfway point of the game, Saros was down 2-1 but the Predators ended up scoring seven unanswered goals to dominate the Sharks. Saros did not face many shots, including only three in the final frame, but he was able to keep any hope of a comeback away from San Jose. This was the third win in a row for Saros and his 10th win in his past 12 games, with both losses coming in overtime. The Predators continue to battle for a playoff spot so a heavy workload for Saros looks to be in his future.