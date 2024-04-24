Saros allowed a goal on 18 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Canucks in Game 2.

Saros was solid when called upon, but the Predators were also credited with 30 blocked shots to make his job easier. He's allowed four goals on 38 shots over two playoff contests so far. Saros will likely continue to see most -- if not all -- of the starts during the postseason, and he's likely to get more goal support with Thatcher Demko (undisclosed) out of action for the Canucks. Game 3 is set for Friday in Nashville.