Saros surrendered four goals on 47 shots in Sunday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Ducks.

Saros was extremely busy in the shootout loss, but his performance in goal was enough to earn the Predators one point in the standings. Saros hasn't won since Dec. 16, a span of four outings (three starts). The Finn dropped to 5-7-4 with a 3.25 GAA and an .892 save percentage. Look for Pekka Rinne to return to the crease for Tuesday's home game against the Bruins.