Saros will patrol the crease during Thursday's home clash with Calgary, Thomas Willis of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros has been on a roll recently, picking up back-to-back wins over the Blue Jackets and Senators while posting an admirable 2.40 GAA and .936 save percentage. He'll attempt to secure his 14th victory of the season in a home matchup with a Flames team that's registered a 19-13-2 record on the road this year.