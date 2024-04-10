Saros allowed four goals on 22 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets.

Winnipeg got to Saros early, scoring three times in the first period. The 28-year-old netminder would rebound to blank the Jets through the final two periods while Nashville tied the game 3-3, though he'd ultimately surrender the game-winning goal to Kyle Connor 1:52 into overtime. Saros had won seven of his previous nine starts, posting a .915 save percentage in that span. He falls to 34-23-5 with a .907 save percentage and 2.82 GAA on the season. The Preds, who clinched a playoff spot with the overtime point, are off until Friday when they'll visit Chicago.