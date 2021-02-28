Saros will protect the home net in Sunday's game versus the Blue Jackets, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros shut the Blue Jackets down in Saturday's 2-1 win, steering away 29 of 31 shots. The Predators will ride the hot hand, providing Saros his second start in as many days. Saros sports an .891 save percentage and a 4-5-0 record this year. The Blue Jackets enter Sunday's game on a cold streak, losing six of seven games and averaging 2.3 goals per game in that stretch.