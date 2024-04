Saros (rest) won't dress against the Blackhawks on Friday.

The Predators have clinched a playoff spot, so Saros will get the night off Friday. The 28-year-old netminder will undoubtedly see every start for Nashville in the postseason. He's gone 34-23-5 while posting a 2.82 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 62 appearances this year.