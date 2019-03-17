Predators' Juuse Saros: Grabs win in San Jose
Saros stopped 24 of 26 shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.
Saros did well in this appearance to keep the second-ranked Sharks' offense at bay. Saros improved to 16-9-2 with a 2.63 GAA and a .915 save percentage. Saros has made 25 starts this season, playing in a little more than one out of every three games for the Predators as Pekka Rinne's understudy.
