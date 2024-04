Saros will patrol the home crease Tuesday against the Jets, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Saros has won his past two outings, stopping 67 of 72 shots during that span. He has a 34-23-4 record this season with a 2.80 GAA and a .908 save percentage over 61 appearances. Winnipeg is tied for 17th in the league this campaign with 3.08 goals per contest.