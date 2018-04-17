Saros set aside all 18 shots in relief of Pekka Rinne in a Game 3 loss to the Avalanche on Monday.

Rinne coughed up four goals through 24:25 between the pipes before Predators coach Peter Laviolette swapped one Finn for another. It doesn't appear that Rinne is grave danger of ceding the net to Saros for the rest of the playoffs, but it's worth noting that the Vezina Trophy contender has allowed eight goals over his last two starts.