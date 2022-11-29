Saros will be between the pipes at home versus the Ducks on Tuesday, Emma Lingan of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros is undefeated in regulation over his last five contests with a 4-0-1 record and 2.34 GAA. The 27-year-old netminder seems to have rediscovered his form after a slow start to the season and should be capable of pushing for the 30-win threshold again in 2022-23.