Saros (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.

Saros suffered an upper-body injury during Tuesday's loss to the Hurricanes, and he'll be required to sit out until March 9 at the earliest. This is unfortunate timing, as Saros was making his third straight start and appeared to be regaining the No. 1 job. Pekka Rinne figures to handle a bulk of the starts until Saros returns.