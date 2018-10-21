Predators' Juuse Saros: Posts shutout versus Oilers
Saros stopped 31 shots in a 3-0 shutout victory against the Oilers on Saturday.
Since stepping in for the injured Pekka Rinne during Friday's game, Saros has turned aside all 40 shots against him. Behind this run, the 23-year-old is 4-0-0 with a .945 save percentage and 1.54 GAA this season. If he is still available, Saros should be added in all formats, as he will be playing in place of Rinne for the next several weeks.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.