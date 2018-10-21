Saros stopped 31 shots in a 3-0 shutout victory against the Oilers on Saturday.

Since stepping in for the injured Pekka Rinne during Friday's game, Saros has turned aside all 40 shots against him. Behind this run, the 23-year-old is 4-0-0 with a .945 save percentage and 1.54 GAA this season. If he is still available, Saros should be added in all formats, as he will be playing in place of Rinne for the next several weeks.