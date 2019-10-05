Predators' Juuse Saros: Ready for season debut
According to Robby Stanley of NHL.com, Saros was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll get the start in goal in Saturday's home matchup with the Red Wings.
Saros was razor sharp during preseason play, maintaining an impressive 1.10 GAA and .962 save percentage through three appearances. The 24-year-old Finn will look to pick up his first victory of 2019-20 in a home matchup with a Detroit team that averaged 2.63 goals per game on the road last season, 20th in the NHL.
