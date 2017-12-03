Saros was brought back up the the NHL squad on Sunday according to the AHL's transaction page.

Saros has been sent up and down several times this season, but with Pekka Rinne as the starter, he won't see much action anyway. The 22-year-old has made five appearances this season, sporting a 1-3-1 record with a 3.70 GAA and .870 save percentage. He can be ignored for fantasy purposes.