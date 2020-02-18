Saros is expected to guard the cage during Tuesday's home clash with Carolina, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

Saros wasn't great in his last start Saturday against St. Louis, surrendering three goals on 26 shots, but he ultimately did enough to pick up his 11th win of the season thanks to strong goal support from his teammates. The 24-year-old Finn will likely be tested early and often Tuesday, as the Hurricanes are averaging 31.9 shots on goal per game on the road this campaign, ninth in the NHL.