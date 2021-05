Saros is between the pipes Tuesday against Carolina in Game 5, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

After dropping the first two contests of the series, Saros has roared back with a pair of wins, turning aside an eye-popping 52 shots in Game 3 and 58 (!) in Game 4. Despite that, it's tough to outright recommend the Finnish netminder in this one, as the Hurricanes had a sparkling 20-3-5 record in their own barn this season.