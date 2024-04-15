Saros was the first goalie to leave the ice at morning skate, per Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site, putting him on track to protect the road goal against the Penguins on Monday.

Saros was a little shaky in his last start Saturday against the Blue Jackets, surrendering four goals on 35 shots, but he was still able to come away with a win thanks to strong goal support from his teammates. He'll try to secure his 36th victory of the season in a road matchup with a Pittsburgh team that will undoubtedly be desperate to pick up a win in order to stay in the playoff hunt.