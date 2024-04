Saros will protect the home net Saturday against Columbus, Zach Gilchriest of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros has won two of his last five outings, surrendering 17 goals on 152 shots during that span. In 62 contests this campaign, he has posted a 34-23-5 record with a 2.82 GAA and a .907 save percentage. The Blue Jackets sit 26th in the league this season with 2.80 goals per game.