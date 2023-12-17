Sherwood (upper body) won't play Saturday against Washington, per Nick Kieser of Nashville Hockey Now.
Sherwood will miss his second straight contest. He has picked up five goals, 11 points, 51 shots on net and 83 hits through 29 games this season. Philip Tomasino should play again Saturday due to Sherwood's absence.
