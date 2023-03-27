Duchene (hand) is considered week-to-week after suffering an injury Sunday against Toronto, John Glennon of NHL.com reports.

Duchene took a shot off the hand and will now miss at least a week and, because it's so late in the season, he could be done for the year. The 32-year-old has 22 goals and 56 points through 71 games. The team should provide an update on his status once there's a clearer outlook on his timeline.