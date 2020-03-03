Duchene posted an assist in Monday's 8-3 loss to the Oilers.

Duchene applied pressure on the forecheck and won the puck, setting up Calle Jarnkrok's goal at 2:28 of the second period to tie the game at two. With the helper, Duchene reached the 40-point threshold (12 goals, 28 assists). He's added 132 shots and a minus-3 rating in 62 appearances this year.