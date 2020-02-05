Duchene notched an assist and three hits in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Jets.

Duchene made a big defensive play in overtime, which led to Mikael Granlund's game-winning tally. In 49 contests, Duchene has 11 goals and 35 points. He's added 110 shots on goal and 35 hits this season. While the offensive pace isn't what we've come to expect from the 29-year-old, he could still conceivably reach 50 points.