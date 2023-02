Duchene scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Saturday's 2-1 overtime victory over the Flyers.

After setting up Nino Niederreiter for the game's opening tally early in the second period, Duchene ended the afternoon by firing a shot that tipped in off Cam York's stick just 34 seconds into the extra frame. Duchene has three multi-point performances in the last five games, and since the calendar flipped to 2023 he's piled up six goals and 14 points through 15 contests.