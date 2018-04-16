Predators' Pekka Rinne: Between pipes Monday

Rinne will tend the twine Monday against the Avalanche for Game 3, Rick Sadowski of NHL.com reports.

Rinne walked away with the victory in Game 2, despite allowing four goals on 30 shots. In his prior five outings, the netminder has posted a 3.49 GAA -- well above his regular season 2.31. The Finn has actually posted better numbers as the visiting goalie this year (.937 save percentage versus .919), which comes as a surprise considering how dominate the Preds have been in the Music City the previous two seasons.