Predators' Pekka Rinne: Hoping to dull Sabres on Saturday
Rinne will be in goal Saturday versus Buffalo, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Rinne is coming off a disappointing loss in his last start and has only two wins over his previous seven appearances. In eight career games against the Sabres, Rinne owns a 6-2-0 record with a 1.82 GAA and .942 save percentage, so this is a great matchup for the Finnish netminder.
