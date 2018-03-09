Johansen scored a goal on his lone shot and had a helper in a 4-2 win versus the Ducks on Thursday. He also picked up five penalty minutes.

Johansen has 68 PIM now, which isn't a ton but it certainly is notable for a top-line center who sees time on the power play. If you are in the kind of league that still counts penalty minutes that's a nice little bonus. The 25-year-old has arguably been a little disappointing, as he only has 10 goals and 34 assists through 64 games. However, those are far from terrible numbers, and Johansen has the kind of talent around him that could help him get hot at any moment.