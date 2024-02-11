McDonagh scored a goal on four shots and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Coyotes.

McDonagh set up a Thomas Novak tally to spark the third-period comeback, and the forward returned the favor on McDonagh's game-winner at 1:36 of overtime. This was the 34-year-old defenseman's third multi-point effort of the campaign. He's been solid in a primarily defensive role with 14 points through 45 outings, though he's earned four power-play points, his most since the 2017-18 campaign. McDonagh has added 81 blocked shots, 58 shots on net and a plus-4 rating.