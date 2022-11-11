McDonagh notched an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Avalanche.

McDonagh set up Eeli Tolvanen's first-period tally. While McDonagh has two assists in his last four games, he hasn't been a big contributor on offense this season. The 33-year-old blueliner has five helpers, 16 shots on net, 31 blocked shots, 14 hits and an even plus-minus rating as a steady defensive presence through 14 contests.