McDonagh logged a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.

McDonagh entered Saturday in an eight-game slump before he set up a Luke Evangelista equalizer in the third period. The 34-year-old McDonagh doesn't have to score to provide value -- he plays heavy defensive minutes for a team that has a mix of veterans and youth on the blue line. The 34-year-old is up to 11 points (three on the power play), 45 shots on net, 60 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 36 appearances this season.