Arvidsson (undisclosed) is still considered day-to-day and is not expected to play in Saturday's game against Dallas, NHL.com reports.

Arvidsson suffered an injury in Tuesday's contest with the Panthers but it's still unclear exactly what he's dealing with. The 28-year-old has 25 points in 50 games this season and Saturday will be just his second missed game of the year. He'll be questionable ahead of Monday's tilt with Columbus.