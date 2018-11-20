Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Gets starting nod
Georgiev will guard the cage in Wednesday's home game against the Islanders, Brian Heyman of Newsday reports.
Georgiev has been a little shaky recently, posting a sub-par 3.62 GAA and .886 save percentage through his last two appearances. The 22-year-old netminder will look to get back on track and pick up his fourth victory of the campaign in a home matchup with an Islanders team that's averaging 2.90 goals per game on the road this season, 21st in the NHL.
