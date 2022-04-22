Georgiev allowed three goals on 29 shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Islanders.

Georgiev stretched the Rangers' shutout streak to over 200 minutes as the Rangers took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission thanks to an Andrew Copp hat trick, but Brock Nelson ended the streak 37 seconds into the second. Nelson and Josh Bailey added goals against Georgiev in the third, but the game had long since been decided by that point. Igor Shesterkin is the main man in New York's crease, but Georgiev has been excellent when called upon lately, with wins in each of his last seven starts.