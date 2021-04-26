Lafreniere recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Sabres.

Lafreniere set up Mika Zibanejad for the opening goal 4:49 into the game. The 19-year-old Lafreniere has 17 points, 60 shots on net, 38 hits and a minus-4 rating through 49 contests. He's found more success in a top-line role lately after spending most of the first half of the campaign on the third line.