Copp (lower body) won't suit up for Friday's season finale against Washington, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today Sports reports.

Copp will miss a second consecutive game to close out the regular season, but coach Gerard Gallant has previously expressed optimism that Copp's injury isn't too serious, so he'll likely be back for the playoffs. The 27-year-old forward will wrap up the regular season with 53 points in 72 games split between the Jets and Rangers, including 18 points in just 16 games for New York.