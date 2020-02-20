Rangers' Anthony DeAngelo: Back with bang
DeAngelo collected two assists in Wednesday's 6-3 win over Chicago, including one tally with the man advantage.
Absent for his team's previous two contests, DeAngelo wasted no time making an impact in his return to game action. The defenseman's first assist of the evening came on the game's opening goal and was followed by DeAngelo's second helper on the night, coming in a seven-goal third period. Now up to 45 points in 57 games, the soon-to-be free agent is in the midst of his best season to date.
