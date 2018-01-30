Rangers' Anthony DeAngelo: Called up from minors
DeAngelo was recalled from AHL Hartford on Tuesday.
DeAngelo will provide extra blue line depth with Kevin Shattenkirk (knee) still sidelined. If the 21-year-old DeAngelo does suit up during his call-up, it will likely be at the expense of Steve Kampfer - who has frequently served as a healthy scratch this season.
More News
-
Rangers' Anthony DeAngelo: Heads to minors for break•
-
Rangers' Anthony DeAngelo: Looking better in second big-club stint•
-
Rangers' Anthony DeAngelo: Summoned to parent club•
-
Rangers' Anthony DeAngelo: Sent down to minors•
-
Rangers' Anthony DeAngelo: Collects first point of campaign•
-
Rangers' Anthony DeAngelo: Dealt to New York•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...