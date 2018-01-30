Play

Rangers' Anthony DeAngelo: Called up from minors

DeAngelo was recalled from AHL Hartford on Tuesday.

DeAngelo will provide extra blue line depth with Kevin Shattenkirk (knee) still sidelined. If the 21-year-old DeAngelo does suit up during his call-up, it will likely be at the expense of Steve Kampfer - who has frequently served as a healthy scratch this season.

