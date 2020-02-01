Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Two points including game-winner
Panarin scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Friday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.
His second-period tally proved to be the game-winner. Panarin missed the last game before the All-Star break with a minor upper-body injury, but he's otherwise been on fire since Christmas, piling up seven goals and 25 points in his last 12 contests.
