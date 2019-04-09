Lemieux finished the season with 12 goals, five assists and 108 PIM in 63 games between the Jets and Rangers.

Lemieux was buried on the fourth line in Winnipeg, but he quickly endeared himself to the Rangers' faithful after coming over in the Kevin Hayes deal at the deadline. On Broadway, the physical forward amassed six points and 44 PIM in 19 games. Lemieux will likely be penciled in on the third line next season with New York and can certainly help out fantasy owners in search of enforcers with a bit of touch.