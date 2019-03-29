Rangers' Chris Kreider: Back in action Friday

Kreider (lower body) will rejoin the lineup for Friday's game against the Blues, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Following three games in the press box, the Rangers get their second-leading scorer (26 goals) back to take on a Blues club riding a four-game winning streak. However, it's worth noting that the veteran winger has not tallied a goal and has racked up just two assists in 11 games since the Rangers moved a bunch of talent at the trade deadline. His return should boost the team's offensive profile, but Kreider's upside from a fantasy standpoint has dropped.

