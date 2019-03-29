Rangers' Chris Kreider: Back in action Friday
Kreider (lower body) will rejoin the lineup for Friday's game against the Blues, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
Following three games in the press box, the Rangers get their second-leading scorer (26 goals) back to take on a Blues club riding a four-game winning streak. However, it's worth noting that the veteran winger has not tallied a goal and has racked up just two assists in 11 games since the Rangers moved a bunch of talent at the trade deadline. His return should boost the team's offensive profile, but Kreider's upside from a fantasy standpoint has dropped.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...