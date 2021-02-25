Blackwell recorded an assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Flyers.

After his call-up from the taxi squad prior to the game, Blackwell actually received a whopping 4:29 on the power play in this one, but he wasn't able to produce with the man advantage. The 27-year-old now has six points in nine games this season and figures to stick around on Broadway as long as he's chipping in offensively.