Gustafsson recorded a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Blues.

The well-traveled Gustafsson has been on eight different NHL teams, including the Oilers, who never actually utilized the Swedish defenseman after selecting him in the fourth round (No. 93 overall) in the 2012 Draft. But here he is now, thriving in the Big Apple to the tune of five goals and 22 assists, nine of which have taken place on the power play. The Rangers rank fifth in power-play percentage, converting 83.3 percent of their chances, so take that into account when deciding between Gustafsson and others of that ilk.